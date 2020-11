They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend and for one jewelry shop in Bend, that phrase rings true.

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers in Bend has been in business for 38 years and has bedazzled multiple generations of Central Oregonians.

For the three co-founders, Ron and Annette Henderson and Bruce Plummer, it’s the simple act of making people happy that keeps them going.

You can find Saxon’s at 3298 SW Powerhouse Drive in the Old Mill.