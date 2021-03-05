▶️ Origin Story: Crow’s Feet – A Mountain Collective

David Marchi has had a lifelong passion for exploring the backcountry and that passion took him all over the world before landing in Bend.

He’s hiked the tallest peaks, toured the most impressive terrain, and skied beautifully untouched powder.

When Marchi moved to Bend, he opened Crow’s Feet in the heart of downtown Bend.

It was a bar, cafe, ski and mountain bike repair shop hybrid that combined all of his favorite things.

Fast forward a few years and the shop has taken on a new location but maintained the same unique vibe.

Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective can be found on NW Lolo Drive in Bend or at crowsfeetbend.com