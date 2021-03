If you’ve spent any time in the outdoors, you’ve probably seen a Cascadia Vehicle Tent or CVT.

Even driving around Central Oregon, you’ll spot them on top of cars ready for their next adventure.

Bobby Culpepper and his wife started CVT 11 years ago.

It was a leap of faith that led to a lot of hours on the road and happy customers.

You can find CVT at 1036 SE Paiute Way in Bend or online at cascadiatents.com.

Samantha O’Connor brings us their Origin Story.