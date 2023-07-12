▶️ Oregon’s disputed wildfire maps are getting a makeover

by Steve Kaufmann

The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University announced today they will start updating maps under the guidance of Senate Bill 80 which passed this session in Salem.

“What we’re really hoping to do this time is to be able to have really transparent easily understood information about how those assessments are done,” said Derek Gasperini a Public Affairs Officer with ODF.

In June of 2022, ODF released a map showing the wildfire risks for 1.8 million tax lots across the state.

The mapping landed with a thud, frustrating many property owners and prompting new legislation calling for a do over.

A major sticking point was fear of an increase in homeowner’s insurance rates.

A separate senate bill from the 2023 legislative session signed into law restricts how insurance companies can use wildfire hazard maps.

Senate Bill 82 bars insurance companies from increasing premiums, canceling or denying to renew homeowner polices.

The state’s new maps will get a name change, going from wildfire risk to wildfire hazard.

“The map is really about environmental hazard of wildfire and not necessarily individual property owner risk,” Gasperini said.

Property will be ranked from low, medium, to high.

“Hopefully that will make it clear for the public in where those things like defensible space and home hardening would apply because it would apply to the high hazard areas in the woodland urban interface boundaries,” Gasperini added.

Any changes to defensible space and building regulations will come from the Oregon State Fire Marshal after the maps are approved.

Climate, weather, topography, and vegetation will still be used as benchmarks in assessing fire potential.

Gasperini says the over all goal is to “provide that science base transparent information to every resident in Oregon so that they understand the environmental hazards that they face.”

ODF and OSU are still working on the timeline for releasing the new mapping.

But the biggest change this time around is that Oregonians will have more opportunities for input giving communities living with the threat of fire a chance to weigh in before maps are finalized.