▶️ Oregon Lacrosse Classic draws 125 club teams to Bend parks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A couple of Bend parks were full of nets and running feet this past weekend.

The Oregon Lacrosse Classic featured 125 club lacrosse teams, with players from 5th grade through high school.

The Friday through Sunday tournament was split between Pine Nursery Park for the boy’s teams and Big Sky Park for the girls.

“A lot of them are from the Pacific Northwest, but we also have teams from California, Utah, Idaho, I think we might have a Minnesota team,” said Mary Howell, the Director of Events for host organization Adrenaline Lacrosse. “Big emphasis for a lot of our tournaments is clubs on the western half of the United States.”

It was the second year the tournament was hosted by Adrenaline Lacrosse.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids to get outside, especially with COVID I feel like unfortunately some of them lost two years of activity and stuff like that,” Howell said. “So part of it is some of the kids are trying to get recruited to play in college and others are just trying to have fun with their friends and see the country.”

Howell added that conditions for playing had been excellent, and she loved the event space.

“It’s actually been gorgeous, it’s gotten a little bit warm but with the breeze coming through, it’s been really nice. Probably one of the best places we’ve seen this summer, we travel all over putting on these tournaments, so it’s definitely one of the most beautiful locations that we’ve had,” she said.

One young player was injured when he was hit in the throat with a ball on Sunday afternoon, and he was having trouble breathing. He was fully conscious, and was taken to the hospital and expected to be alright.

Adrenaline Lacrosse runs 10-12 similar tournaments around the country from early June to late July, and again in the winter between October and January.

The event also featured 10 vendors, a mix of food trucks and lacrosse gear.

For more information about Adrenaline Lacrosse events, visit their website here.