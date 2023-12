by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Two big Central Oregon basketball tournaments are taking place right now.

The Holiday Hoopfest is at Summit High School, and the Sisters Shootout is at Sisters High School.

Several local teams competed at Summit, including Bend, Crook County, Caldera, and Mountain View.

The Cougars and Wolfpack are playing in the championship game on Saturday at 2:30.

In the tournament, the Sisters Shootout, the Outlaws, and White Buffalos compete in a round-robin style bracket.