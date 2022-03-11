▶️ Opposition felt during public hearing on Cline Buttes resort proposal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A proposal turning 400 acres of public land into a resort on Cline Buttes, west of Redmond, has several people voicing strong opposition.

The Oregon Department of State Lands, which owns the area, held a public comment hearing about this proposed development Thursday.

The 160-acre tract, known as tax lot 5300 is one of several tracts the agency has listed for possible sale.

Thornburgh Development, Central Land and Cattle Company LLC, is looking to buy it.

The proposed site bumps up against Eagle Crest Resort’s borders.

During the comment section, 49 people were able to speak, all were opposed to the idea.

“We live in a desert and they want to have three golf courses, how is this right,” asked Central Oregon Resident Jessica Jern.

“Selling these lands to the Thornburgh resort will betray the cultural and ecological values that so many of us in the state and community hold dear,” said Bend field Biologist Benjamin Ward.

“All life requires water and ODFW has recently expressed deep concerns with a 1200-acre resort meeting its medication requirements especially with the ever worsening drought conditions,” said Judy McClurg, with the Oregon Hunter Association, Bend chapter.

“For the sake of thousands of people who enjoy recreating here, don’t sell this land to Thornburgh,” said Kim McCarrel, with Oregon Equestrian Trails.

The proposed development resort would include three golf courses, six man-made lakes and 1,000 homes.

People can still write-in comments on the Department of State Lands website through the online public comment form, by March 17.