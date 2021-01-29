▶️ Opening day nears for WinCo in Bend; neighbors excited for new foot traffic

Leave your credit card at home and sharpen those grocery bagging skills: WinCo is set to open in Bend.

The grocery chain’s first Central Oregon location opens Monday – in the old Shopko building just off North Highway 97.

With its well-known bulk food section and low prices, it’s been one of the most highly-anticipated store openings in some time.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely reports on services the new WinCo brings to the region and what neighbors in the Bend River Mall are saying.