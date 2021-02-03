▶️ Open windows, lunch deliveries just part of the COVID school experience

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Kids are happy to finally be back in school, but things aren’t completely like they used to be.

Taylor Struvle, a 4th-grader at Highland Elementary in Bend, says that includes desks being more spread out.

Many teachers are also opening their windows during the day.

According to Bend-La Pine Schools, opening windows, doors, and using fans are meant to “increase circulation of outdoor air” in order to “decrease virus transmission.”

“It’s a lot colder than I remember,” Struvle said. “But not too much.”

Hot lunch is even brought to the students’ classrooms instead of having them going through a lunch-line and eating in the cafeteria.

Sounds nice, but Struvle says it could be better.

“Sometimes we have the P.E. and music teachers bring it,” Struvle said. “I miss the cafeteria because you can sit next to your best friends and stuff.”

Nevertheless, most kids agree it’s just nice to learn somewhere other than a screen.

Middle and high school students will return on a hybrid schedule next week.