▶️ One game away; Summit, Bend football ready for state semifinals

Bend and Summit High are each one win away from playing in the 5A state championship football game.

Two football teams from the same city, and if they both win, they play each other.

Summit is ranked No.1 in the state (5A) with a 10-1 record.

“We’ve been on a roll this year. We’ve done a lot of good things you know,” said Summit QB Hogan Carmichael. “Kind of like Chip said. We can run the ball, we can pass the ball, we can beat you in many ways. That’s kind of what I think makes us special this year.”

Across town, Bend High ranked No. 3 in the state also 10-1, with their only loss coming from the Storm.

“We’re very hard-nosed like to hit, and we are not afraid of competition,” said senior running back Malakai Nutter. “We’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

Summit is taking on Thurston, a team they beat 48-10 early in the season, but the Storm know playoff football is different.

“You know it’s always hard to beat a team the second time, and we just have to keep the same energy and just build on what we have done before,” said Storm Defensive End Chip Allers. “We have had some tough match-ups in the past, and we just need to play our game and play within ourselves.”

The Lava Bears are up against Wilsonville.

“They are a good squad, but I think we are bigger and stronger, and we are going to get the best of them tomorrow,” said Lava Bear QB and linebacker Logan Malinowski.

November football means cold weather football and playoff football, and it’s been cold this year.

“You know coach Graz told us earlier, in our first week of the players, that it’s an honor to play in this weather. Not everyone can play in this freezing cold and the snow,” Carmichael said. “So, we have kind of taken it as, we are one of only four teams that get to play in the snow. It’s a pretty cool deal.”

If both Bend and Summit win, they play each other.

The ultimate rematch between two cross-town rivals.

“I think it would be pretty cool, but like I said, right now just focused on Thurston,” said Carmichael.

“It would be pretty fun to get some revenge,” said Malinowski.

Summit takes on Thurston Friday at Willamette University at 7 p.m.

Bend Plays Wilsonville at Barlow High School, also at 7 p.m.