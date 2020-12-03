▶️ One freeze ends and another begins; restaurants look for ways to survive winter

The governor’s two-week ‘freeze’ to slow the spread of COVID ends on Thursday, but restrictions remain in place for many Oregon businesses.

Bars and restaurants head into the holiday season forced to offer either take-out or outdoor dining.

It’s a tough ask as winter temperatures make for a less-than-cozy dining experience outdoors.

But as Central Oregon Daily photojournalist Steve Kaufmann shows us, food cart courts and other restaurants are turning to the tried and true and getting creative to survive the end of 2020.