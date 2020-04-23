▶️ OHA talks ‘Herd Immunity’ and its role in fighting COVID-19

Last month we brought you a story about the brother of meteorologist Scott Elnes contracting COVID-19.

Since then, Scott dove headfirst into learning everything he could about the disease that’s killed about 50,000 Americans and more than 80 Oregonians.

During his research, Elnes had a chance to talk with Dr. Paul Cieslak, the Chief Medical Officer for Infectious Diseases at the Oregon Health Authority.

Tonight, the two discuss “Herd Immunity” and what it means in the fight against COVID-19.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we discuss more topics with Cieslak, including antibody testing and the state of the efforts to develop a vaccine.