▶️ OHA Discussion: The state of COVID-19 testing in Oregon

Last month we brought you a story about the brother of meteorologist Scott Elnes contracting COVID-19.

Since then, Scott dove headfirst into learning everything he could about the disease that’s killed about 50,000 Americans and nearly 90 Oregonians.

During his research, Elnes had a chance to talk with Dr. Paul Cieslak, the Chief Medical Officer for Infectious Diseases at the Oregon Health Authority.

Tonight, the two discuss the state of COVID-19 testing in Oregon.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we discuss more topics with Cieslak, including antibody testing and the state of the efforts to develop a vaccine.