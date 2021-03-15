▶️ ODE adjusts guidance as more schools get ready for in-person return

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

The Oregon Department of Education announced some preliminary changes to its guidelines for school districts Monday, but local officials say it won’t immediately mean more students here will head back to the classroom.

According to the new guidance, ODE says all schools have to provide on-site instruction as the primary instructional model and they must offer comprehensive distance learning for any student who wants it.

The new guidance aligns with Gov. Kate Brown’s new executive order, which ordered classrooms to reopen by April 19.

ODE also said they’re removing a 100-person maximum limit to cohorts.

The new guidance won’t change much within Bend-La Pine Schools, according to a BLP spokeswoman. The district will still have the same number of kids in the classroom.

But Redmond Schools said the district is reviewing the changes and are hopeful it means more students can be in a building at a time, according to superintendent Dr. Charan Cline.

The new guidelines do not reduce physical distancing requirements in a classroom from 6 feet to 3 feet, which is a change Central Oregon superintendents asked Brown for last week.

A spokesperson for ODE said more study is needed before that policy is changed.