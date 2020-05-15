▶️ Not all local retailers, agencies are rushing to open their doors

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Tom Beans, owner of Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe, is taking a wait and see approach to reopening during Phase I.

Beans says, “The last thing I want to do is open up and find out three, four, six weeks from now we have to close again.”

During the pandemic, Dudley’s has offered curbside pick-up and local delivery. Since the bookshop is doing fine financially, Beans says reopening is not worth the risk.

“Comfortably we can maybe have six or seven people in the store at a time,” Beans said. “From that point, you know there’s some pinch points here in the store, people trying to move around, we don’t feel comfortable having more than that.”

The Giving Plate in Bend will also continue their newfound style of serving the community through a drive-up food bank.

Executive Director Ranae Staley explained, “We just don’t have the space to bring them inside and do it safely. So until things lift a lot more, we won’t be bringing people inside.”

So far, Staley says this method has worked in everyone’s favor.

“Because we’re pre-making boxes with the non-perishable items and just adding perishable items when they drive up, it allows us to serve more people without extending the wait time.”

Others like Pump House Bar and Grill in Terrebone posted on social media that they don’t feel it’s right to re-open until they can “provide the service customers expect” from them.

As for Dudley’s, Beans says he’s thinking big picture.

“I’d rather, you know take a cautious approach,” Beans said. “Long-term, you know the last thing I want to know or hear about is one of my employees or one of my customers got sick because they came in Dudley’s.”

Both Dudley’s and The Giving Plate say they are in no rush to get back to normal operations.