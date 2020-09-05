▶️ No Vacancy: Local campsites full for summer’s last hurrah – and beyond

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Tumalo State Park’s campground is completely booked this Labor Day weekend, with its 77 campsites awaiting both in and out-of-state visitors.

“It’s traditionally the last hurrah for the summer,” Joe Wanamaker, park manager said.

Wanamaker says they’ll be so busy, the park may have to open emergency campsites.

And if you were planning to go camping after the crowds leave, it’s likely you’ll have to wait a while.

“With the Coronavirus going on, with kids not being back in school,” Wanamaker said. “It might stay busy a little later this year.”

Tumalo State Park is booked at least through the end of next week.

And while it’s not unusual for campgrounds to be at capacity this time of year, Wanamaker says the park has been full every day for the last month and a half.

“I think a lot more people had to cancel their bigger vacations, and so they’re doing these kind of last minute, quick camping trips,” Wanamaker said. “Our availability has been very sparse the past couple months.”

Wanamaker says while it doesn’t happen often, campers can reserve a spot for up to two weeks.