by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

A new snowboard film from Teton Gravity Research is coming to the Tower Theatre, but along with the latest tricks and cool music, the film aims to tackle some tough topics within the outdoor industry.

“Mountain Revelations,” follows three diverse snowboarders with very different backgrounds as they explore the Alaskan backcountry and discuss issues from institutional racism to lack of inclusivity within the ski community.

We spoke with two of the three stars of the film to learn more.