▶️ Stabilization Center a new tool for mental health professionals

It puts a strain on emergency rooms and law enforcement – people in the middle of a mental health crisis.

Last year, there were 3,000 calls to the crisis line.

That’s a 42% jump – including a 67% jump in calls from law enforcement.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann shows us a new facility in Deschutes County set up to break the cycle.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can walk into the crisis stabilization center at 63311 Jamison St. in Bend, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also call the Deschutes County Crisis Line at 541-322-7500 ext. 9.