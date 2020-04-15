▶️ New SOS Bend website helps connect businesses to customers

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Like many business owners, Bend Pilates owner Debby Bowen is adjusting to a new normal.

But through a new website called SOS Bend, she hopes future customers can make a present-day difference.

“I just signed up because why not right now?” Bowen said. “You know we’re just doing everything we can to kind of get the word out about our studio and keep people motivated.”

SOS Bend allows people to purchase store credit from businesses that are currently closed or aren’t operating as usual, then redeem their credit at a later time.

The site launched Monday for businesses to register and customers can start purchasing vouchers next week.

“How do we, in any way possible, be able to get that cash infusion into these businesses now versus waiting for stimulus money to come in or other means?” Matt Abrams, co-founder of SOS Bend, said.

Bend Pilates continues to teach classes over Zoom, but Bowen said more is needed to keep her business open.

“I think every little bit counts, right?,” Bowen said. “So every little bit of money coming in is helpful for paying instructors, paying your rent, you know all those things associated with owning a business.”

The studio owner signed up for SOS Bend Tuesday morning and said she’s excited to see what the system does for the local businesses who use it.