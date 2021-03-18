▶️ New shuttle service between Bend/Sunriver-Mt. Bachelor begins Saturday

A new way to get to Mt. Bachelor is coming to Central Oregon beginning Saturday.

Navigate Oregon will offer luxury motorcoach bus rides up to the mountain from Bend and Sunriver.

One bus will start at the Riverhouse and stop at the Peppertree Best Western in Bend.

Another bus will start at the Sunriver SHARC.

They’ll run around four times a day through Spring Break until March 28th.

“This has been a dream of ours ever since we started in the Bend market here, connecting Bend with Mt. Bachelor,” said Joseph Gillis, CEO of Northwest Navigator Luxury Coaches. “We wanted to put something together that connected those two so it’s more like going to Sun Valley or something, where the mountains right at the bottom of the hill.”

Following Oregon Spring Break, the service will run on Saturdays and Sundays only from April 3 to Memorial Day weekend in Sunriver, with the potential to run longer in Bend; potentially until Labor Day weekend.

Duration of the pilot program past Memorial Day weekend will be continuously assessed while in service and based upon ridership demand.

The shuttles have socially-distant seating and free Wifi and will cost $15 each way. Maximum seating is set at 35 passengers.

It’s a pilot program in partnership with Visit Central Oregon, which was awarded a $40,000 match by Travel Oregon’s Destination Ready investment program.

You can reserve your seat at NavigateOregon.com