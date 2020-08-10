▶️ New OSU-Cascades lab to help diversify local workplaces

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

OSU-Cascades is introducing a new lab this Fall.

No, not a science lab, but one aimed at diversifying workplaces across Central Oregon, and making them more inclusive for those whose voices aren’t typically heard.

Director Erika McCalpine says she hopes her new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lab will help to make organizations and workplaces comfortable for everyone.

“Gender, race, thought, whatever type of diversity is present is good diversity,” McCalpine said.

It is a time right now where there is heightened attention to this,” OSU Vice President Becky Johnson said.

“It’s about making these organizations inclusive enough that when that person of color, or that person of a different sexual orientation arrives, that they feel included,” McCalpine said.

McCalpine, along with several undergraduate student interns, will work with organizations like East Cascade Works.

“We support job seekers as well as industry,” said Heather Ficht. “And if we can help bridge some of those links, I think it could be highly effective in creating more inclusive workplaces in Central Oregon.”

Johnson says she feels it’s up to universities to be leaders during the tumultuous times we live in.

“We can’t just talk about it, we have to actually make some changes,” Johnson said.

“Doing this work in these organizations allows me to do work in organizations for people who are like me,” McCalpine said.

For more information on how your organization could be a part of the DEI Lab, you can reach out to McCalpine at erika.mccalpine@osucascades.edu.