▶️ New documentary explores climate change through eyes of Eastern Oregonians

A new documentary titled “Other Side of the Hill” will be making its broadcast premiere on KOHD and KBNZ this Saturday.

The film explores rural perspectives on climate change and was shot across Eastern Oregon.

It’s a story of hope and innovation and serves to bridge the divide between urban liberals, and rural conservatives.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom caught up with the director and two of the main characters.

When to watch:

12/12 – KBNZ 7 p.m.

12/19 – KBNZ 9:30 p.m.

12/26 – KBNZ 7 p.m.