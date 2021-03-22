▶️ New Detroit community center project offers hope for healing after fires

 Published on 3/22/2021, 9:22 am
 Updated on 3/22/2021, 9:23 am

Wildfires last fall left scars across Oregon’s landscape – scars that are slowly healing as communities rebuild.

There’s still a long road ahead for those burned out of their homes in the hard-hit town of Detroit.

But, as Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann shows us, a new community center building project hopes to help everyone in the healing.

For more information: 

https://www.detroitlakefoundation.org/

https://santiamrebuildcoalition.org/

Previous coverage:

The rebuild begins as coalition secures land for new Detroit community center

 

