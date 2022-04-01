▶️ New child care facilities planned for St. Charles, OSU Cascades

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Ask any parent, and they’ll probably tell you the need for child care in Central Oregon is dire.

Local Universities and St. Charles are determined to help saturate the child care drought.

Two new portable child-care facilities serving 100 kids each will arrive are in the works at St. Charles and OSU-Cascades thanks to a collaboration between the hospital, college, and COCC.

The effort comes from county grant funds aimed at providing more childcare options in a place with so few.

“There’s more than 3000 children that are currently not served in healthy learning environments outside the home and we’d like to be a part of that solution to provide for them,” said Kelly Sparks, the Associate Vice President for Finance and Strategic Planning at OSU-Cascades.

The St. Charles facility, bordering Doctors Drive, will feature six rooms for infants, toddlers, and pre-K children of hospital employees at a range of hours.

St. Charles will provide the land and occasional supportive funds for the college-run project.

“But it also provides a great benefit to the community in that the land is provided and that’s not one more expense to add to the cost of the project,” said Lisa Goodman, the Public Relations Officer for St. Charles

“Our objective is to provide evening and weekend care,” Sparks said.

Unique hours for staff with 24/7 schedules.

“It’s been really challenging for people to find child care because we are a facility that runs 365 days a year,” said Rebecca Berry, the Vice President of Human Resources at St. Charles.

The other campus location is an expansion of the OSU-Cascades Little Beavs program, a former temporary project, and will serve families during regular hours.

“We committed at the beginning of the pandemic to make a pop-up child care center, and it was full immediately,” Sparks said “It will look exactly like the one at the St. Charles site so we’ll have two centers and each will serve about 100 children.”

Today, I called 14 childcare businesses all over the Bend area.

Every facility I talked with told me their waitlist extended into the years or they had MORE THAN 40 kids waiting, which means potentially even more parents unable to work.

“And a lot of the openings created over the last couple of years in particular, oftentimes are people who can’t find anyone to watch the kids,” said Katy Brooks, the CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

To staff the new facilities, OSU-Cascades and COCC will offer paid credit hours for early education students looking for internships.

“We have a full-ride scholarship available at either COCC or OSU-Cascades for returning students as well as first-year incoming students as well as paid internships teaching in the classroom,” Sparks said.

All in an effort to provide help to healthcare workers and parents in our High Desert of child care.

“It’s one our caregivers have been wanting for a very long time,” Berry said.

According to OSU-Cascades, the St. Charles facility will be open in the summer of 2023.

The new campus location will open between late summer to early fall of 2023.