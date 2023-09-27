▶️ New American Legion commander visits Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The commander of the American Legion visited Legion Post 86 in Sisters Tuesday.

Daniel Seehafer was elected in August. The Oregon Legion invited him to visit not only to meet him but also to ask for him to advocate for local issues.

“it’s not really all about a meet and greet. Those are fun things. And we certainly do those things and and we find out the good things as well as some things that need to be fixed and some challenging issues,” Seehafer said.

Seehafer’s role is to discuss issues with those in Congress. He will continue to travel through all 50 states in the next few months.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride rolls into Redmond