▶️ Neighbors worry about future of lava caves under new east Bend development

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Heavy equipment is rumbling on the Stevens Road Tract just outside the Bend City limits east of 27th Street.

Some neighbors are expressing concerns because they haven’t yet seen or had a chance to comment on a master development plan….A plan, they hope, preserves some lava caves in the area.

More than 380 acres of former BLM and then state-owned land sold late last year to Lands Bend Corporation for $22 million.

The company plans a substantial residential community mixed with commercial uses.

But a sudden burst of what appears to be clearing and site work has neighbors wondering what’s going on – both above ground and beneath the surface.

“With the development, are they going to incorporate the caves into this new community of 350+ acres?,” asked Krista Zweers, a neighbor to the project site. “How is it going to affect our property because we sit on the same lava tube system so there are some concerns there.”

Neighbors and local caving enthusiasts say there are at least seven caves on the property they’d like to see preserved.

Lands Bend Corporation did not return our requests for comment, but we obtained a copy of a virtual neighborhood meeting they hosted two months ago.

During that meeting, the company indicated two caves would be preserved, while a third might be saved.

“That (Miller Cave, locally known as Three Pines Cave) is a larger cave opening, a really nice feature and we are going to try to incorporate that into the site development and open spaces as best we can as we move forward.”

“The encumbrance says these caves will not be altered, buried or destroyed. Seeing construction equipment running right over the entrances to some of them, I’m skeptical that that’s the case,” said Neil Marchington, Chairman of Oregon High Desert Grotto.

“They have had plans that they want to protect the caves but that was previously, a couple of years ago, so we aren’t sure what their intent is now,” said Ryan Zweers, neighbor. “We would really like to see these caves preserved as they are bat habitat. They are protected by BLM. They are 30,000-year-old artworks of earth.”

We went into Davenport Cave, so named because of an old couch that was found in the cave years ago.

We found Townsend’s Big Ear bats, a state-sensitive species, roosting in the cave.

Large projects such as Stevens Ranch take years to complete and are usually constructed in phases.

As of now, the project is in the preliminary design phase.

Public comments will be accepted when a master plan is submitted to the city for review.