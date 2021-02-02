▶️ Neglected horse adopted by local youth ranch; paired with ‘broken’ children

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch’s newest horse is a warrior.

Actually, his name is Warrior, a rescue rehabilitated by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office following a neglect case in 2019.

“When he was ready to be placed for adoption, Sarah, with the Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch reached out to me,” Mariya Leufven, DCSO field law enforcement technician said. “She heard about him, and we had him come out here to do a trial run, and it’s a success.”

Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch rescues horses that have been abused, then pairs them with children who have experienced similar trauma or are seeking a mentor.

“It’s amazing for the child to see and recognize the stories and scars of the horses they meet and realize if the horse can overcome, I can too,” Sarah Robinett, Crystal Peaks equine manager said. “That’s what we’re all about here.”

Program Director Stephanie Voth says each horse has a story, just like each child.

Voth’s son, Matthew, got to spend time with Warrior on adoption day and his experience was a great one.

“Horses are a teaching tool to be able to connect on a deeper level with kids,” Voth said. “Where sitting down, like we are, face to face is not comfortable.”

It’s a win-win for every horse and child that stops by.

“There’s nothing more that I could hope for my children than a place for them to be safe,” Voth said. “For them to know that they’re loved, and to have a program that just wants to get to know them and hear their story.”