▶️ Nearly $50 Million lawsuit filed against Mt. Bachelor in death of 9-year-old

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

In January 2021, 9-year-old Brecken Boice and his family were skiing at Mount Bachelor.

Brecken took the summit express ski lift with his father Brian.

On his way down Brecken crashed down the slope and died.

Soon after the incident Mt. Bachelor ski and summer resort released this statement:

“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends.”

The Tacoma family filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligent lawsuit against the resort.

The lawsuit claims the resort failed to adequately educate and inform their customers about the dangers of the ice conditions.

to employ enough properly trained, knowledgeable, and equipped staff to safely monitor for hazardous ice conditions.

Failing to develop and implement a systematic method for regularly monitoring, inspecting and evaluating the safety of runs.

Along with several other claims:

Central Oregon Daily News reach out to Mount Bachelor, but have yet to hear back.