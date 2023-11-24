▶️ Nearly 3,000 people run 5k race then eat pie during “I Like Pie” fundraiser

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

More Americans go running on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year…and then eat Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings.

Nearly 3,000 people ran and walked in Thursday’s “I Like Pie” event in the Old Mill District.

I Like Pie is a family-oriented 1.5k walk or 5k run on the river trails around the Old Mill District.

“This is a family tradition we do, a turkey trot,” said Andres Jimenez. “This is the first year A.J. has done it on his own without strollers or scooters. It’s just a fun tradition we have done every Thanksgiving that has evolved over the last 10 years before kids, now with kids.”

Some participants run in costumes, like a group of dragons accompanied by a friendly walrus.

“Get some physical exercise before a day of eating and be outside with my friends and enjoy this beautiful river trail that we have,” said Collette Boylan.

“I came today mostly to have fun and be goofy with friends,” said Jake Sheamsu. “They said dress up. Wear a onesie. I don’t have a dragon. I have this walrus costume.”

“My wife made these shirts (Karen’s Trot Squad-Strutting our Stuff) in honor of my mom who passed away recently,” Nathan Wilson. “We decided to do this run because she was such a big fan of this and loved and enjoyed the family and friends that did this run.”

The I Like Pie event is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend.

Now in its 5th year, the event has raised more than $250,000 for the organization that helps kids from all walks of life.

“Events like this show our kids that this community supports them,” said Bess Goggings, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs, Bend. “When they watch the news and see that the community is coming out to support Boys & Girls Clubs, it means the world to them.”

The first 3,000 people who registered to run in the event snagged an exclusive, I Like Pie beanie.

“Obviously the word’s gotten out about that, not only do you get pie which is an incredible way to celebrate the end of your 5k or 1.5, you get this iconic, coveted hat which is awesome and you get to wear it all year round,” said Scott Douglass, CEO of Cascade Relays, an organizer of the event. “You can’t get it anywhere else. It’s only here at I Like Pie, in Bend at the Old Mill District.”

About the pie at the end of the race: Runners have choices

“We have apple pie, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, pumpkin pie cheesecake and also gluten free options”

Heavyn Dodson said pumpkin is her favorite kind of pie. Her cousin A.J. agreed.

“We are a pumpkin family. That was the only way I was able to convince them to come out,” Andres Jimenez said.