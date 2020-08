The NBA playoffs remain on hold after several teams halted play to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA announced it would postpone the three playoff games scheduled for later that day: Denver-Utah, Boston-Toronto and LA Clippers-Dallas.

The Milwaukee Bucks began it all by boycotting Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic, but that was just the beginning.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom explains.