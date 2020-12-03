▶️ National study shows students struggling in math; local teacher sees good progress

By STEELE HAUGEN

A national study shows despite being away from the classroom, kids have around the same reading test scores as they did in 2019, but they’re struggling in math.

However, a local teacher says she’s seen the opposite.

“We found a struggle more so with how to reach out and teach ELA, literature, reading skills and writing when you are not able to point right there and say follow along right here, as well as that digital piece listening to them read over a computer,” said Madras Elementary fifth-grade teacher Sarah O’Gorman.

O’Gorman says math has been much easier to teach.

The study says students are learning, just not as quickly as in years past.

O’Gorman says teachers are getting creative to figure out what works.

“I feel as a fifth-grade teacher we have found more success with our math aspect because we have been able to hone in on essential standards since we know exactly what we have been looking for and the tests have been more precise,” she said.

In math, she says It was hard to know if students did the work themselves or used a calculator.

“We decided to switch to Google slides and there is an icon where you can put the problem down, but they are expected to show their work by taking a picture of either their white board or piece of paper,” O’Gorman said. “Then we can go back through and really see what steps they took and what their thinking was.”

Even though students haven’t been able to do state or district testing, O’Gorman says the kids are learning.

“From the data we have, they are progressing as needed with where our instruction is at,” she said.

Jefferson County schools will have K-5 kids in the classroom for two hours a day, starting Monday.

O’Gorman is excited to see her students, even for such a short period.

