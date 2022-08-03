▶️ National Night Out, bringing law enforcement and community members together

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

National Night Out.

Bringing law enforcement and community members together for a night of fun.

“An opportunity for law enforcement to build relationships with the community and just have a good time,” said Lieutenant Jesse Petersen with the Redmond Police Department. “We also have the opportunity to build relationships with community partners. So like today, what you will see is Saving Grace here and other community partners that can talk about crime prevention or crime awareness.”

Tuesday’s event was free with live music, food and drinks at Centennial park.

Activities included bouncy houses, face painting and even a chance to dunk the Redmond Police Chief himself.

“This policeman falled when I hitted the target,” said young Dusty of Redmond. “I think he is kind of cool.”

There was also a drunk buster’s kart.

Where some put goggles on, which simulates driving under the influence.

“I did the drunk goggles,” said 15-year-old Brayden Demorian. “I thought it was going to be easier, but I crashed like four times.”

It wasn’t just Redmond Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s office, but all first responders as well.

“Normally when people call 911, it’s on their worst day right,” said Redmond Fire and Rescue Fire Marshall Tom Mooney. “So, this is a great time to interact with us personally, instead of when we are on a call and just get there to take care of a situation and get out real fast.”

Some came for food, some the games and others just a chance to meet a first responder.

National Night at was also held at the La Pine Senior Center and Green Village in Sisters.

The event was held nationwide.