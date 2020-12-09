▶️ Mysterious cattle mutilations leave ranchers, law enforcement puzzled

Supernatural or super criminal?

Whatever the cause, it’s super confusing to ranchers and law enforcement.

We’re talking about cattle, found dead from what appears to be unnatural causes.

An alarming uptick in the number of these strange cases over the last year and a half has attracted a lot of attention, but few clues.

Central Oregon Daily’s Steve Kaufmann traveled far and wide to the east, meeting with deputies and talking with ranchers hoping to find answers.

{Warning, the video contains descriptions and images that some viewers might find disturbing.}