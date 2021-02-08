▶️ MVHS trapshooting team among tops in the state

By ERIC LINDSTROM

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It’s the fastest-growing extracurricular high school sport in the U.S. – and if we gave you 100 tries you’d probably still never guess.

Trapshooting has gone from a sport with just a few kids participating back in 2008 to more than 30,000 kids taking part today.

And one of the best teams in the state happens to be Mountain View High School.

Eric Lindstrom caught up with the team that placed five shooters in the top 10 of the conference last season.