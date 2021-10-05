▶️ Multiple airlines active in Central Oregon to require employee vaccinations

by Meghan Glova

The Biden Administration is requiring federal contractors to have employees vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as December 8th.

That includes multiple airlines.

American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines, all of which fly out of Central Oregon, have already announced this applies to their teams.

“While we are still working through the details of the federal requirements,” Doug Parker, American Airlines CEO wrote to employees Friday. “It is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

Many travelers flying into Redmond Municipal Airport Monday expressed that they agree with this mandate.

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to American, United, and Alaska Airlines asking if this requirement would impact flights coming in and out of smaller airports like Redmond Municipal Airport.

Only United Airlines responded that they do not expect the mandate to impact flights.