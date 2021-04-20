▶️ Mt. Bachelor’s Big Wave Challenge course open through April 25

Snowboarders Nate Seevers and Trey Cooper drove up from Mammoth, Calif. this week to try out Mt. Bachelor’s Big Wave Challenge Course.

“You forget that you’re snowboarding,” Cooper said. “You feel like you’re just floating on air, riding a wave.”

“Any build like this just shows the most creativity in snowboarding and skiing,” Seevers said.

The Big Wave Challenge is an annual event and fundraiser founded by legendary surfer Gerry Lopez.

Each year, terrain park builders work with Lopez to design a unique park that makes the rider feel like they’re surfing on snow.

“The whole vibe we’re going for is Aloha, family-friendly,” Alex Storjohann, the head terrain park builder for Mt. Bachelor, said. “Having fun whether that’s a party wave heading down with all your friends or a solo wave.”

The challenge is usually a competition, but this year it was reconfigured to be an open park anyone can try from April 17 to 25.

“Traditionally the Big Wave Challenge has been an invite-only event where we’ve had pro surfers and snowboarders come in from around the world,” Leigh Capozzi, Mt. Bachelor’s brand and marketing director, said.

This year, the annual fundraiser will support Pat Malendoski, a terrain park builder diagnosed with brain cancer five years ago.

“Pat has had more of an influence on me than he knows,” Storjohann said. “He was the first person really to show me anything about a half-pipe. Now to have everything benefit Pat is pretty special.”

You can contribute to the fundraiser on Mt. Bachelor’s website.