▶️ Mt. Bachelor’s 63rd season begins Monday; Hoodoo opens Friday

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Mt. Bachelor opened for the season Monday morning to skiers and riders lined up for the Little Pine Chairlift.

The resort will need some more snow before it can open many of its other lifts; however, on its website Mt. Bachelor notes the Early Riser and Sunrise chairlifts are scheduled to open Friday, Dec. 17.

Little Pine chair was running from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the Woodward Hike Park and uphill travel available on the cone only.

As of Monday evening, Mt. Bachelor is reporting 38″ of snow at its base.

Just last week, the resort was waiting for the snow to pile up on the mountain.

Hoodoo Ski Area announced it will also open this week.

The winter sports destination is located 44 miles west of Bend off Highway 20 on Santiam Pass.

Hoodoo boasts more than 800 acres of terrain with five chairlifts and a peak elevation of 5,703 feet.

They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 – 26 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for night skiing Dec. 27 – Jan. 1.

You can view its operating schedule at SkiHoodoo.com/events.