▶️ Mt. Bachelor ski patrollers honor fallen friend with final ceremonial sweep

If you’ve ever skied the slopes of Mt. Bachelor, chances are you’ve seen them.

If you’ve ever had an epic wipe out on the hill, they’ve probably helped you back down.

We’re talking about the red jacket-wearing Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol.

They’re a volunteer group that helps the pro patrollers keep the mountain safe.

Last weekend, patrollers past and present gathered for a celebration of sorts – and to remember a fallen friend.

Central Oregon Daily News Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann takes us to the unique ceremony for one of their own.