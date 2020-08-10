▶️ Mt. Bachelor lift op tests positive, but visitors happy with ski area’s openness

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Like many Bend residents, Cole Cramer frequents Mt. Bachelor.

He says when he heard about the resort’s recent COVID-19 case, he was impressed by how much was shared.

“I think it’s good that they’re being transparent about it because some places aren’t saying anything,” Cramer said. “I’ve been up here, and it’s just good to know that I’ve been exposed, but I was keeping my distance and wearing a mask.”

According to Mt. Bachelor a lift operator tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The individual worked at both the Little Pine and Pine Marten chairlifts between August 2nd and 8th.

Houston residents Cody Woolsey and Joan Stainton are visiting family in Bend. They were not aware of the recent case before arriving.

“I think it’s part of their duty to let everybody know what’s going on,” Woolsey said. “Just for everybody’s safety.”

“It’s better to have that information at hand,” Stainton added.

But does the situation have the guests thinking twice about a season pass this winter?

The answer was unanimous.

“If it’s open it’s open,”Cramer said. “And it’s worth it because we’re supporting the mountain.”

“There’s definitely a risk in buying a pass,” Stainton said. “But if you’re going to buy one I feel like you do that at your own risk. And you kind of know that this has been going on since February.”

“Even though COVID is going on and stuff, people are still getting outside, enjoying the weather,” Woolsey said. “I think it’s a great idea just to have something to do.”

As for guests who may have come in contact with the affected employee, Mt. Bachelor encourages them to “take any precautionary measures” they see fit.