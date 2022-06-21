▶️ Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Dog Show to celebrate 40th anniversary

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 40th Annual Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is taking place at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center in Redmond.

The event is free for spectators and will be held July 1 to July 3.

The three day show will consist of conformation shows and obedience, rally obedience and agility trials.

Parking will also be free, and the gates will open at 8:00 a.m. each day.

The events will start at 8:00 a.m. as well and will include 100 dog breeds.

For more information about the dog show, you can visit the Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club website.