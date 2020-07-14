▶️ Mt. Bachelor introduces newest thrill ride down the slopes (but in the air)

With a drop of nearly 1,400 feet, it’s the steepest, fastest, and highest-elevation zip adventure in the Northwest.

The multi-stage tour launches from an elevation of 7,800 feet, above the tree line at the top of Pine Marten lift and allows riders to fly over open bowls, off-piste skiable terrain and Central Oregon’s unique volcanic landscape.

On this week’s edition of Get Outside, brought to us by ProCaliber Motorsports, Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova is flying high down Mt. Bachelor’s new zip line.