▶️ Mt. Bachelor community gives back to park-building legend battling cancer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are professional snowboarders many of us know and love – Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Travis Rice – who perform incredible tricks on half pipes at contests all over the world.

And then there are the people behind the scenes – the people who build those jumps and halfpipes.

A Bend man has spent years working behind the scenes like that, spending a lot of time sculpting the terrain at Mt. Bachelor and beyond.

Pat Malendoski helped make the sport of snowboarding what it is today.

Central Oregon Daily’s Hannah Sievert has Pat’s story and how the snow riding community is now giving back to him in his time of need.