▶️ Mt. Bachelor announces changes: two passes gone and normal parking

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

For those hoping to shred some powder this upcoming winter season, tomorrow is the last day to purchase Mt. Bachelor passes at their discounted price.

However, some passes will not be making a return for the upcoming season.

“I think there’s certainly a healthy appetite for winter recreation. We saw that certainly last year and I think this year will follow suit with strong numbers on the hill here,” said Dustin Fletcher, the Brand Manager of Mt. Bachelor.

But two fan favorite passes got the axe.

The twelve day downhill and alpine pass and the four day Nordic pass will no longer be offered at the popular snow sports destination.

The changes pass removal left some mountain visitors upset, with comments on social media venting frustrations.

As for why the passes will no longer be offered…

“This year we’ve elected to get rid of the twelve day pass in favor of allowing our guests to pick the four day pass that best suits their needs and they can have multiple four day passes and mix and match the way that they feel is best for their winter and their needs,” said Fletcher.

Mt. Bachelor will still be selling unlimited season passes, four day season passes and four day restricted passes, midweek season passes, and the Nordic season pass.

Parking rules are back to what they were before the pandemic.

“This year we’re excited to announce that there is no plan to have parking reservations for any experience here at Mt. Bachelor. It’ll be first come first serve so if you see it’s a powder day and you want to get up here, get up here.”

I called some winter sports stores around the Bend area, and most say said they hadn’t heard many of much complaints from customers headed for the mountain.

After tomorrow night, passes will return to their normal prices.