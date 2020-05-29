▶️ Mt. Bachelor aims to turn winter to forget into summer to remember

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Mt. Bachelor managed to open for just nine days this month, and while the ski season is officially over, the resort says their summer plans are in full swing.

“We suspended operations on the evening of March 14th and that was a difficult decision, but definitely the right decision at the time,” Leigh Capozzi, Director and Brand and Communications for Mt. Bachelor said.

Mt. Bachelor stopped it’s lifts for about two months, but when they were able to start spinning again things looked much different than usual.

“There was reservations only, we didn’t want to encourage any out of community travel to try and come skiing,” said Capozzi. “We’d actually hold cars until 8:15 and then we would allow cars to enter the parking lot so they could, essentially guests could get out of the car, put their ski gear on, head right up to the lift and hop on.”

While the ski season has come to a close, Mt Bachelor has turned to planning for summer activities, activities that stretch from the top of the mountain to the Deschutes River.

“Our downhill mountain bike park will open up. We also just launched our sunset dinners at Pine Marten Lodge on Open Table,” said Capozzi. “We will have the rafting this summer, we have permits on four different rivers.”

And, of course, they’ll be opening the long-awaited zip line, a three-stage dual-line zip that starts at the top of Pine Marten.

“There’s three stages, meaning that you kind of have three separate sections, and the third section we’ve named the ‘Broken Top Drop’ because you essentially drop 1,400 vertical feet from about three-quarters of the way up the mountain down into the West Village base area,” Capozzi said.

Things will likely look different when summer operations resume with modified summer operations planned and precautions put in place. But Capozzi says they’re excited to provide activities for those looking to scratch that recreation itch.

“We believe that summer adventures await,” said Capozzi. “We want to create an experience where people are having a good time, but safety is our highest priority.”

Dates for when summer operations are expected to resume will be announced sometime in the next week or so.