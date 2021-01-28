▶️ Mrs. Oregon pageant leads Bend mother to a higher calling

She’s beauty and she’s grace.

And she’s representing Bend on the national stage.

Her name is Tara Songey, but you can call her Mrs. Oregon.

She’s about to take her talents to Vegas and try to win the coveted Mrs. America title.

But to Songey, the pageant is much more than a beauty contest.

It was a catalyst for something much more meaningful than a crown and a title.

Central Oregon Daily’s Samantha O’Connor has her story.

