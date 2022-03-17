▶️ Moving scam leads to massive furniture donation to Bend nonprofit

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Bookshelves. A stuffed animal. A trampoline.

Just a few of the items that could be spotted peeking out of the piles of household goods in the Furnish Hope warehouse Thursday morning; a donation from an unexpected source.

It all started last week, when director Megan Martin picked up the phone.

“I got a phone call from the FBI,” she said. “We do furnish homes for people that are going through the relocation services with the FBI, and so it seemed like it was probably a referral call.

“It turned out that they were calling to say hey, we have 100 households of furniture that we would like to donate to you. I was literally like, ‘what?! Did I hear you correctly?'”

The call came at the perfect time, just as the organization had been running out of new items to disperse among the 15-20 homes they furnish for free each week.

Though she was grateful, Martin was surprised to find out the story behind the surprise donation.

“There were about 200 hundred families that were victims of this moving company that was basically taking their money to move their items and never delivered them,” Martin explained. “For many of the families, their insurance paid out and they were able to get new furniture. They were able to come get personal mementos, but they really didn’t have use for their old furniture anymore, so the FBI reached out because they didn’t want it to go in the dump.”

But Furnish Hope still had a problem…moving all that furniture from the FBI warehouse in Salem to their own warehouse in Bend.

That’s when one of their business partners stepped in.

“We reached out to Les Schwab,” Martin said. “And of course instantly their answer was ‘yes, we’ll help if we can.'”

“One of our other drivers, Tanner, he picked it up over in Salem at the FBI warehouse,” said Les Schwab driver Richard Smith. “So I get this piece of paper last night saying ‘can you go do this?'”

“When I saw it I was like ‘absolutely, I’m all over it.’”

The first of many truckloads arrived Thursday morning, bearing a treasure trove of much-needed items.

“I picked this trailer up this morning up at our yard in Prineville and opened the back door, and it’s stuffed,” Smith said.

Martin said there was plenty of everything they normally use to fill homes.

“It’s everything from couches, mattresses, kitchen tables and chairs, and then boxes of kitchen items,” she said. “And then there’s probably going to be some random things like bicycles and lawnmowers and things like that too.”

Salem Furniture Bank is also getting a portion of the items, but their capacity is limited, as they don’t have as large a warehouse space as Furnish Hope.

Martin explained that the company that donates the space to them, Flexpak, agreed to open up more space for them in the warehouse so they could accept the donation.

A situation meant to rob others turned into a chance to give back.

“For Les Schwab to pick up the phone and to say ‘yeah we can figure that out,’ and they did so…their mantra is ‘doing the right thing matters,’ and a hundred percent they are doing the right thing,” Martin said.

“It will matter to the dozens and dozens of people throughout Central Oregon that next week, and the week after, and the week after have a bed to sleep in, have a kitchen table to eat at.”

Smith had seen Martin’s organization on the news before and was delighted to help out with the process.

“You look around in our community, and you see those without. And there’s so much stuff that can be had, so let’s put it to good use,” he said.

The truckloads of recovered items will continue to trickle in throughout the next several weeks.

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to the Salem FBI office to ask for more details about the moving scam case, but have not yet heard back.