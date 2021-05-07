▶️ MountainStar Family Relief Nursery leader leaves legacy of hope for victims

by Brooke Snavely

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery is celebrating 20 years of keeping young children safe, strengthening families, and helping parents be successful.

The Bend-based nonprofit has served 5,000 babies and toddlers and provided personal contact and support to 20,000 parents with the goal of preventing child abuse.

But this year it’s also observing the departure of the only executive director the organization has ever known.

Central Oregon Daily’s Brooke Snavely talked with Tim Rusk about the important work happening at the agency.