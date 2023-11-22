▶️ Mountain View football program looks to capture first state title since 2011

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Every team starts with zero losses, but not every team ends the season with zero losses.

“I think we always knew that the potential was there, but we had to really go out and execute, and that was the key thing, just seeing for all of us how we could execute and how we would be able to,” said Mountain View junior Brady Kennedy.

12-0 and in the Oregon 5A state title football game.

The Mountain View football program is counting the days from being crowned state champs.

“Everyone’s got a lot of nerves, but it’s just going to be so fun to go out there and just give it our all,” said Mountain View junior Jack Foley.

The Cougars have been great on the offensive side of the ball, using a balanced attack to move the ball down the field.

“After the summit game was when we really started to realize like how many pieces we had in place that could just start going our way, and then from then on, it was just like, okay, let’s go see what we can do,” said Kennedy.

It’s the defense that stands out above the rest.

They only allowed 75 points all season, nearly half as many points given up as the next-best defensive team.

“Our DB crew is pretty pretty loose,” said Mountain View senior Kaden Alayan. “We’re pretty fun. That’s how we do most of our games where you just have to be loose, relaxed, and, you know, every practice, we’re going at it, getting our jobs done and still having fun.”

Through the ups and downs, good and bad, the Mountain View football team has become a family.

“Last year, it just really wasn’t our year,” said Alayan. “We just didn’t really have that bonding like we have had this year.”

“There’s no backstabbing, and we come out on the field every single practice, every single game, and we work together, and it just shows the shows on the field,” said Foley.

Mountain View takes on Wilsonville this Friday at 4:30 at Hillsboro Stadium.

A football send-off is scheduled for Friday morning at 7:30.

The Cougars are looking to win their first state title since 2011.