by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Mountain View Cougars baseball team hosted the Ridgeview Ravens Friday night and bested the Wolfpack in a high scoring 14-13 victory.

This put the Cougars on top of the Intermountain Conference with only a few games left in the season.

Caldera, Bend’s newest high school, still without a senior class yet, lost to Redmond 8-6 in their game.

For the rest of the baseball and softball scores visit: https://www.osaa.org/activities/sbl/schedules