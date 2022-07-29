▶️ Motocross tricks and flips soars through Prineville Brewery for the 1st time

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Tricks, flips, stunts, all at Wild Ride Brewing in Prineville.

“You’re going to see some top level freestyle motocross guys,” said Redmond’s own freestyle motocross veteran Justin Homan, before the event. “Like backflips, some of the tricks you see on T.V. that you don’t get to see at home anymore and you are really up close and personal. Like you are underneath them instead of up in the stands seeing down on them.”

The Metal Mulisha MX 13 jump show has been held in Redmond for six years, but in Prineville this was a first and the heat didn’t stop the community from packing the house.

“It’s late July in Central Oregon, I think people expect it to be hot, but this is amazing,” Prineville’s Wild Ride Brewing General Manager Brian Mitchell said. “You don’t know when you plan it for the first time what it’s going to be like, but this is incredible.”

Brews and food, with a bit of danger.

Enjoyment for all ages.

“I know that they are professionals and that they can handle it,” said 11-year-old Layton Pittmen of Prineville.

“I love it right now and I love how they are just jumping,” said young Levi Hollie. “That’s a far jump.”

Between jumps, riders gave away a few of their signatures.

The free event was a fundraiser for the rotary club of Prineville, all through sponsors from around Central Oregon.

“Typically in the shows in Redmond, we’ve been upwards of $10,000, which we are proud to be able to do and we will see how the first one here in Prineville does, but so far, it is looking really good,” said Mitchell.

Justin Homan has competed all over the world, placing and winning X Games events.

He says so many people around Central Oregon helped him out early in his career.

So doing this, it’s just a way for him to give back.